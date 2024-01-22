Controversy Surrounds Fulton County District Attorney in Georgia Election-Interference Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis is facing allegations of a romantic relationship with the lead prosecutor on the election-interference case against Nathan Wade. Despite the controversy, supporters argue that the case must continue. Trump and other critics have seized on the accusations to attack the validity of the Georgia case and Willis's decision-making.





