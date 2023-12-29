Changes to Garbage Collection Schedule for Christmas

The sanitation workers who collect our trash each week get a much-deserved day off for Christmas. So what does that mean for your county’s garbage collection schedule? We’ve compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how trash service is affected by the holidays to help you plan ahead for when to put your cans to the road. Atlantic Beach Garbage, recycling and yard waste are collected every day of the year, except for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

When these holidays fall on a regularly scheduled collection day, all solid waste will be collected on the following day. Garbage and recycling will not be collected on Monday, Dec. 25, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed. The solid waste scale houses will resume standard business hours on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Two service providers collect solid waste in St. Johns County: Waste Management (southern half of county) and Republic Services (northern half of county). Waste collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week, following the holida





wjxt4 » / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Highlands Ranch Home's Christmas Light Display Featured on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'A home in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is gaining attention for its Christmas light display featured on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight.' The owners have installed an estimated 100,000 lights that light up the neighborhood each night. Check out this and other must-see Christmas light displays in Colorado.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Interview Collection Chronicles Gender-Based Challenges Faced by Female MusiciansKatherine Yeske Taylor's interview collection features female musicians such as Gina Schock, Donita Sparks, Suzanne Vega, Amanda Palmer, and more, documenting the gender-based challenges they have faced in their careers. The stories range from shocking to humorous to enlightening.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Assembly Speaker Rivas Makes Leadership Changes for 2024 SessionAssembly Speaker Robert Rivas puts key allies into leadership posts and shuffles the top posts on committees heading into the 2024 session of the Legislature. One big winner: Pro-housing advocates.

Source: CalMatters - 🏆 261. / 63 Read more »

New Mapping Tool Shows Changes in the American West Over 70 YearsA new mapping tool allows users to compare modern Google maps with black-and-white aerial images from the 1950s, showing how places in the American West have changed over the last 70 years. The tool is not only a way for people to explore the past, but also assists government agencies, landowners, and conservation professionals in making land management decisions.

Source: ScienceNews - 🏆 286. / 63 Read more »

Researchers, Coast Salish people analyze 160-year-old indigenous dog pelt in the Smithsonian's collectionAnthropologists and biologists analyzed genetic clues preserved in the pelt of 'Mutton,' the only known woolly dog fleece in the world, to pinpoint the genes responsible for their highly sought-after woolly fur.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Infiniment Coty Paris: A Fragrance Collection That Transforms into ArtInfiniment Coty Paris, the new fragrance collection launching in 2024, is designed to never be discarded and encourages environmentally-conscious consumers to refill their scents. The packaging is stackable, allowing bottles to be assembled as quasi-glass canvases and transform into artwork.

Source: InterviewMag - 🏆 484. / 51 Read more »