Researchers, Coast Salish people analyze 160-year-old indigenous dog pelt in the Smithsonian's collection

A new analysis sheds light on the ancestry and genetics of woolly dogs, a now extinct breed of dog that was a fixture of Indigenous Coast Salish communities in the Pacific Northwest for millennia.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: ScienceDaily » / 🏆 452. in US
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Researchers Develop Groundbreaking Autofluorescent Compound for Drug-Resistant MalariaResearchers have combined artemisinin and coumarin to develop an autofluorescent compound that allows for precise imaging in live cells and is effective against drug-resistant malaria pathogens. This breakthrough represents a significant step forward in combating drug-resistant malaria.
Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »
Researchers Create 108-Billion-Pixel Scan of Vermeer's 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'A team of researchers has created a new 108-billion-pixel scan of Johannes Vermeer's iconic painting, 'Girl with a Pearl Earring.' The scan is in three dimensions and captures every precise brush stroke of the famed Dutch Baroque-period painter. The resolution is 1.3 microns per pixel, which is remarkable.
Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »
Researchers Identify Pathogen Behind Mysterious Pet IllnessAs a mysterious and potentially fatal illness has sickened hundreds of dogs across the country and left veterinarians scrambling to monitor pets, researchers may have found a culprit behind the disease.
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Researchers Detect Extremely Energetic Cosmic Ray from Unknown SourceResearchers have detected an extremely energetic cosmic ray from an unknown source in the universe. The detection of a cosmic ray with such high energy is 'exceedingly rare' and the latest discovery, documented in a study published in the journal Science, could shed new light on the origin of these mysterious phenomena.
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Researchers Discover New Types of CRISPR SystemResearchers have used an algorithm to find new, rare types of CRISPR system that could be adapted into genome-editing tools.
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Secret Project at OpenAI Raises Concerns Among ResearchersReports claim that a top-secret project at OpenAI has alarmed some researchers with its potential to solve intractable problems in a powerful new way. The project, known as Q*, has shown promising results in solving mathematical problems, leading to optimism about its future success. However, the pace of development has raised concerns among researchers focused on AI safety.
Source: WIREDScience - 🏆 385. / 55 Read more »