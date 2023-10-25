Researchers Identify Pathogen Behind Mysterious Pet Illness

According to NBC News, researchers have identified a pathogen that might be what’s making pets sick. With reported cases in several states, the respiratory illness is largely resistant to antibiotics and has already led to some fatalities. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire’s Veterinary Diagnosis Laboratory and the Hubbard Center for Genome Studies have identified a pathogen that might be what’s making pets sick.

Researchers told NBC News that a previously unidentified germ was detected in a genetic sequencing of samples from 30 dogs from New Hampshire who were infected last year and 40 dogs from Rhode Island and Massachusetts who were infected this year





