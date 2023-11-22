Researchers Detect Extremely Energetic Cosmic Ray from Unknown Source

Researchers have detected an extremely energetic cosmic ray from an unknown source in the universe. The detection of a cosmic ray with such high energy is 'exceedingly rare' and the latest discovery, documented in a study published in the journal Science, could shed new light on the origin of these mysterious phenomena. Cosmic rays are charged particles that travel through space at almost the speed of light.

When they arrive at Earth, they collide with gas molecules in the atmosphere, creating a shower of billions of secondary particles that scientists can detect with the right instruments. The energy level of cosmic rays spans a very broad range. The lowest energy cosmic rays that scientists observe primarily come from our sun, which spews out electrons and other particles. Intermediate energy cosmic rays, meanwhile, are believed to come from powerful events associated with exploding stars—known as supernovae—in our galaxy. The origins of the highest energy cosmic rays, however, remain a mystery. These particles—known as ultrahigh-energy cosmic rays (UHECRs)—were first detected in 1962





