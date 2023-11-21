Researchers Create 108-Billion-Pixel Scan of Vermeer's 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'

A team of researchers has created a new 108-billion-pixel scan of Johannes Vermeer's 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting. The scan is in three dimensions and captures every brush stroke of the famous Dutch painter. The resolution is 1.3 microns per pixel, which is remarkable.





petapixel » / 🏆 527. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

108 Of The Best Gifts To Give In 2023Break out the jingle bells and your credit card, holiday gift shopping season is officially here.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Booker, Durant lead Suns past Curry and Warriors 108-104 in season openerDevin Booker scored a go-ahead layup with 4:51 remaining followed by a 3-pointer on the way to 32 points, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 108-104 on in a back-and-forth season opener for the Pacific Division powerhouses.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Warriors lose to Suns 108-104 in their season openerDevin Booker scored a go-ahead layup with 4:51 remaining followed by a 3-pointer on the way to 32 points, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 108-104 on in a back-and-forth season opener for the Pacific Division powerhouses.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Booker, Durant lead Suns past Curry and Warriors 108-104 in season openerIf you have a possible story idea, please send it to connect12news.com or 602-444-1212.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Booker, Durant lead Suns past Curry and Warriors 108-104 in season openerDevin Booker scored a go-ahead layup with 4:51 remaining followed by a 3-pointer on the way to 32 points, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 108-104 on Tuesday night in a back-and-forth season opener for the Pacific Division powerhouses.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Warriors' fans share love for the team despite opening game 104-108 lossGolden State Warriors fans came with high hopes and high spirits Tuesday for the opening game of the 2023-2024 NBA season at Chase Center between the Warriors and the Phoenix Suns.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »