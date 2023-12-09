New Mapping Tool Shows Changes in the American West Over 70 Years

With the click of a mouse, a new mapping tool shows how places in the American West have changed over the last 70 years. The tool allows users to compare modern Google maps with black-and-white aerial images from the 1950s. By typing in a place or address, users can zoom in or out and scroll back and forth between past and present.

The tool is not only a way for people to explore the past, but also assists government agencies, landowners, and conservation professionals in making land management decisions





