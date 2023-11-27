Infiniment Coty Paris: A Fragrance Collection That Transforms into Art

Infiniment Coty Paris, the new fragrance collection launching in 2024, is the brainchild of Coty’s CEO Sue Nabi and her Orveda co-founder Nicolas Vu. The packaging of Infiniment Coty Paris is designed to never be discarded and encourages environmentally-conscious consumers to refill their scents. The perfume's packaging is also stackable, allowing bottles to be assembled as quasi-glass canvases and transform into artwork.





