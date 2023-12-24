Developer chosen to transform old L.A. County General Hospital into housing and healthcare facilities

The LA County Board of Supervisors agreed to give a contract to a developer to build housing, mixed use and laboratories and even a hotel at what is the old General Hospital in Boyle Heights seen here on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. The huge “reimagining” of this iconic place has been in the works for six years. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)The vision of transforming the vacant yet iconic L.A.

County General Hospital building in Boyle Heights into housing and healthcare facilities for working-class and homeless residents took a giant step toward reality Tuesday, with the county’s selection of a developer. Centennial Partners, consisting of Primestor and Bayspring Development, was chosen by the Board of Supervisors to build between 800 and 1,000 housing units, new retail space, a hotel, medical offices and laboratories in the architecturally significant building — and on its surrounding 25 acres. “This is a historic moment for our community,” said First District L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who has worked on the project since 201





