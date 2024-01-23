Chiefs Beat Bills to Advance to AFC Championship Game

Travis Kelce caught two touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-24 to advance to their sixth straight AFC championship game. Isiah Pacheco scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Chiefs secured the win by running out the clock. They will now face the Baltimore Ravens in the next round.





