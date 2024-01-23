Nikki Haley's Sweater Collection Stands Out in the Political Season

Primary season in electoral politics is sweater weather. Early debates are held over the summer, but campaigns kick into gear in the fall. In the Midwest and on the East Coast, where candidates head to woo voters in Iowa and New Hampshire, the temperatures plummet, the fireside chats often take place near actual fireplaces, and the candidates keep warm in… well, mostly suits. With one notable exception.

For months, while the men have relied on their dark blue wool and rotated red ties, dropping out of the race in one embarrassing flameout after another, the former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has held on in more expressive and sumptuous armor: There have been not one, but two Polo Ralph Lauren American flag sweaters ($398 each). There have been peplum sweaters, fringed sweaters, prairie-forward sweaters, and at least one sweater-vest. Haley has dabbled in cable knits and belted cardigans. Her most literal statement number is a crewneck from the British brand Temperley that proclaims that “She Who Dares Wins” ($235





