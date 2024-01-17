Patrick Mahomes Leads Chiefs to Victory in NFL Wild-Card Playoff Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to victory in the NFL wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins. Mahomes showcased his skills by running and throwing touchdown passes, securing a win for the Chiefs.
