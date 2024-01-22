Bills fall short against Chiefs in postseason, again

There were two long seconds of silence when Bills safety Micah Hyde fielded a question about Buffalo's inability to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason. Hyde shook his head. 'Play better,' he said, finally. If only it were that simple. Because the next question is: How? That'll be what the Bills riddle over all offseason. Again. 'Losing sucks,' said Bills quarterback Josh Allen. 'I don't know what else to say.

' The Bills lost 27-24 to the Chiefs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in the divisional round. Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt — wide right — in the final two minutes of the game with a chance to level the score. Chiefs running back Isaiah Pacheco killed the rest of the clock. And Kansas City was off to the AFC Championship Game. Again. But for all the Bills' desolation and desperation, the Chiefs remained steady. Kansas City's locker room wasn't exactly jubilant. Yes, there was music. There were smiles and hugs





FOXSports » / 🏆 280. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Governor Signs Bills Expanding Police Power and Hardening Southern BorderTexas Governor Greg Abbott signs SB 3 and SB 4 bills into law, providing funding for additional wall building and expanding police power for immigration enforcement. Critics argue that these measures infringe upon the federal government's constitutional authority to regulate immigration.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

New York City Mayor Vetoes Bills on Solitary Confinement and Police TransparencyNew York City’s mayor vetoed bills Friday aimed at banning solitary confinement in city jails and requiring more transparency in police encounters with civilians, setting up a faceoff with the City Council, which says it has enough votes to override him. Democratic Mayor Eric Adams said the solitary confinement restrictions would make jails more dangerous and that the expanded reporting requirements for police would only bog down officers in paperwork, putting public safety at risk.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Patrick Mahomes Leads Chiefs to Victory in NFL Wild-Card Playoff GameKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shines in the wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, running and throwing touchdown passes to secure a win for his team.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins Play Fourth-Coldest Game in NFL HistoryThe Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins played the fourth-coldest game in NFL history on Saturday night, with bitter wind chills that made it feel even colder at kickoff and intrepid fans bundled up in parkas, snow pants and ski goggles.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Congress' first year ends with a whimper, and next year looks no betterThis Congress started with showy bluster, a bitter 15-round, multi-day spectacle to elect a House speaker, a Republican who vowed to "never quit," and then did just that. House lawmakers proceeded not only to oust the GOP speaker, they also punished their own colleagues with censures and expulsion, launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and were barely able to conduct the basics of governing by keeping federal offices from shuttering. While this first year of the 118th Congress was a historic one, thanks to the dizzying turmoil coming from the Republicans on the House side of the Capitol, next year is headed toward more of the same. With just 27 bills and resolutions signed into law, not counting a few board appointments, it's among the most do-nothing sessions of Congress in recent times. Hello headtopics.com administrator, You always provide useful information.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Trump posts false report on election fraud, his campaign distances itselfFormer president Donald Trump posts a report on election fraud on his social media website, which is later cited by his legal team. However, others in his campaign start distancing themselves from the report.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »