Luxury Beachfront Retreat in Costa Rica

He was a barefoot surf bum traveling the country on a shoestring budget. Many years—and at least $15 million—later, he’s helping other American travelers experience the “Rich Coast.” But this time, there’s no camping on the beach or crashing in hostels.

His new custom-built luxury rental—named for the hazelnut ice cream he treated himself to when he was broke and riding barrels in Santa Teresa—is a three-acre, 10-bedroom beachfront retreat in the heart of, and other private abodes too elite to list on AirBnB. This is where the Carters (as in Jay-Z, not Jimmy) and the Kardashians stay when they’re in town. Of course, you don’t need to have celeb status to book the buyout-only Villa Avellana. You just need to have at least $22,000, the starting nightly rate during the low season. If you plan on visiting over the holidays, you’ll need at least $40,000. Oh, and there’s a five-night minimum. But general manager Thomas Frietag says most guests stay for seven to 10 days





RobbReport » / 🏆 309. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 Luxury Outlook Report: Emerging Luxury Homebuying DestinationsSeveral countries, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey, are emerging as the next frontier of luxury homebuying, according to the 2024 Luxury Outlook report. Sotheby's International Realty aims to provide expert insight and perspectives from leading global institutions to help affluent buyers make opportunistic transactions in 2024.

Source: LuxuryDaily - 🏆 325. / 59 Read more »

Luxury Fashion Releases to Look Out for in 2024LUXUO unveils the most anticipated releases from the world of luxury fashion and beyond coming up in 2024, including Louis Vuitton's latest LV Remix Collection.

Source: Luxuo - 🏆 571. / 51 Read more »

A First Look at the $45 Million Penthouse at the St. Regis Residences MiamiA luxurious penthouse in Miami with a price tag of $45 million is showcased. The architecture and location of the property are highlighted, offering a taste of luxury in a quiet neighborhood near the ocean and beach.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

Teen assault investigation and assisted living facility evacuation in the Far East ValleyThe aftermath of Arizona's massive Medicaid scandal continues as patients find a legit place to get clean. Luxury condos in Mesa used for sober living units impact dozens of residents, leading to nearly 40 people being evicted.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

The Cost of Period Products in the U.S. and the 'Tampon Tax'Research shows that period products in the U.S. cost around $6,000 per person over a lifetime, with additional sales tax in certain states. Some states consider these products as 'luxury items' subject to tax, while others have eliminated the 'tampon tax' in recent years.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Retailers Offer Last-Minute Sales to Attract Christmas ShoppersRetailers are stepping up sales and other enticements in the final days before Christmas to lure shoppers who’ve been waiting for the best deals, or who didn’t have the time or the urge to wrap up gift-buying early. Incentives to spend last minute are an extension of ongoing efforts by stores to keep shoppers engaged, an effort that began as early as October this year. Some retailers have put goods on clearance racks and shelves before the holiday to lure bargain hunters. Michaels, the arts and crafts chain, trimmed prices on holiday trees by up to 75% on Dec. 15, cuts that would typically arrive the day after Christmas. “I think this is a more challenging year than if you looked across the last decade of Christmases,” said Amanda Rassi, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Michaels. “But overall, we’re happy with how it’s come in.” There had been rising concern among retailers leading up to the holiday about the willingness of Americans to spend as credit card debt and delinquencies rose and savings fell

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »