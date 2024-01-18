Teen assault investigation and assisted living facility evacuation in the Far East Valley

HEAD TOPICS

The aftermath of Arizona's massive Medicaid scandal continues as patients find a legit place to get clean. Luxury condos in Mesa used for sober living units impact dozens of residents, leading to nearly 40 people being evicted.

Teen Assault, Investigation, Assisted Living Facility, Evacuation, Arizona, Medicaid Scandal, Patients, Legit Place, Clean, Luxury Condos, Mesa, Sober Living Units, Residents, Eviction

From the latest developments in a teen assault investigation in the Far East Valley to what happened that led to dozens of people being evacuated from an assisted living facility, here's a look at some of our top stories.While the aftermath of Arizona's massive Medicaid scandal is not over, some patients who once were challenged in trying to find a legit place to get clean have finally found a place to do so.

While the aftermath of Arizona's massive Medicaid scandal is not over, some patients who once were challenged in trying to find a legit place to get clean have finally found a place to do just that. FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum reports.A complex of luxury condos in Mesa being used for sober living units has been impacting dozens of residents for a while now. FOX 10 learned on Jan. 9 that nearly 40 people are in the process of being evicted from the condos.A complex of luxury condos in Mesa being used for sober living units has been impacting dozens of residents for a while now. FOX 10 learned on Jan. 9 that nearly 40 people are in the process of being evicted from the condo

