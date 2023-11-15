Young Sheldon to End After Seven Seasons

Spin off shows rarely get the love given to the Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon and fans are gutted it is coming to an end after seven seasons. Young Sheldon followed a younger version of Jim Parsons’ character from the hit sitcom as he navigates being a child prodigy in a fictional Texas town, this time portrayed by Iain Armitage. Launching in 2017, Young Sheldon even won the National Television Award for comedy earlier this year as well as numerous nominations during its run.

The Big Bang Theory ended two years after this, having aired its 12th season to a dwindling – but still impressive – viewership with some scenes not aging well. Iain began portraying young Sheldon when he was just nine years old and dedicated fans have had an emotional ride seeing him grow into a teenager before them. Now aged 15, Iain is likely ready to say goodbye to the show as CBS announced the new season set to air February, 2024, will be the last

