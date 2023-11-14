Scientists recommend chickenpox vaccine for young children

The chickenpox vaccine should be introduced on the NHS for young children, scientists advising the Government have recommended. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises UK health departments, said the jab should be given to all youngsters in two doses when they are aged 12 months and 18 months.

Data from other countries suggests the vaccine (also known as the varicella jab) will prevent most severe cases in children and help “make chickenpox a problem of the past”, experts said. The JCVI recommended the chickenpox vaccine is given as part of combined MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella and varicella) vaccine.The document said ongoing work suggests giving a single dose of vaccine is likely to be cost-effective for children up to age five. Further work is needed on whether it would be cost-effective for children aged six to 11 to also get the jab, it adde

