Preining Tests Porsche Prototype Racer at Bahrain International Circuit

Preining got a chance to sample Porsche’s new prototype racer at the Bahrain International Circuit earlier this month, with the German manufacturer having nominated him for the World Endurance Championship rookie test following his impressive title-winning campaign with the 911 GT3 in the DTM. Completing 82 laps of the Sakhir circuit that also hosted the WEC finale, the 25-year-old posted a best time of 1m1m50.

603s in the factory, Penske-run 963 LMDh, which was just two tenths shy of what race driver Laurens Vanthoor managed during a short eight-lap run that was aimed at setting a baseline for the car. That was despite Preining focusing almost entirely on long runs and not doing any low-fuel runs, which meant that he finished the test two seconds off the pace set by Robert Shwartzman in the Ferrari 499P LMH car. An immediate graduate to WEC or IMSA SportsCar Championship’s top class next year is unlikely for the Austrian, but there could be more vacancies in Porsche’s LMDh line-ups in 2025 for which he could be considered a suitable candidat

