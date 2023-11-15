Persona 5 Tactica: A Surprising Spin-off

Our experienced team dedicates many hours to every review, to really get to the heart of what matters most to you. I love Persona. I have played nearly every entry in the franchise, spin-offs included, and I consider Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal to be two of the best games I have ever played. So be assured I don't say this lightly: I think Persona 5 Tactica might be my favourite Persona game of all time. I certainly went into Tactica expecting to have a good time.

Having followed its run-up to launch, I knew what I was in for: a tactical reimagining of the Persona games, mixing Persona 5's flair with the mechanics of Tactics Ogre and XCOM. What I didn’t expect was for Persona 5 Tactica to be my favourite game of 2023. Though it's technically a spin-off—taking the characters from the hugely popular JRPG and transporting them into a new genre and art-style—Tactica plays out more like a sequel, taking place directly after key story moments in Persona

