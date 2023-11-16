White Rose golfers aim for victory at European circuit finale

Of the 14 stagings of the European circuit’s high-profile and lucrative finale in the desert, golfers representing the White Rose have triumphed three times. Former US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick is a two-time champion, in 2016 when he was still a relative greenhorn, and again in 2020 when he was just beginning to assert himself as one of the best players in the world.

And former Masters champion Danny Willett was a welcome winner of the season finale back in 2018 - welcome because it has been more than two and half years since that win at Augusta which, largely due to injuries, did not prove to be the breakthrough moment for the Rotherham Golf Club member many had predicted. Willett sits it out this year after more problems with his shoulder led to him undergoing surgery in September. Fitzpatrick, though, is back at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, fresh from his second win of the year at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October, a week after he helped Europe reclaim the Ryder Cup in Rome

