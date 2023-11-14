Black Babies in England Three Times More Likely to Die Than White Babies

Black babies in England are almost three times more likely to die than white babies, according to alarming new figures. The child death rate for black or black British babies was 8.7 per 1,000 live births, while for white babies it was 3.0 per 1,000 live births. Asian or Asian British babies had the second highest death rate at 6.2 per 1,000 live births. The death rate for white babies decreased from the previous year and remained lower than all other ethnic groups.

