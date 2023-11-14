Dame Kelly Holmes: The unforgettable moment of Olympic glory

The first is burned in the memory of any athletics fan who witnessed it in 2004. Wide-open eyes betraying her disbelief, wide-open mouth indicating her cautious hope and toned arms in the air ready to celebrate the moment when she finally became 800m Olympic champion in Athens. It crowned a career blighted by injury battles, depression and gutsy near-misses for a national hero who had combined the early years of her track career with a job in the Army.

and you can understand why Holmes, then a 34-year-old track veteran, did her famous double-take. She had been seventh at the halfway point and only took the lead in final few metres ahead of dominant three-time world champion Maria Mutola. Days later, the Kent-born runner doubled up with victory in the 1,500m final. But a second picture that she values is not from that second race, the many awards that followed or even the moment she was appointed Dame Kelly Holmes as Team GB's first female double Olympic-winning athlet

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BBCSPORT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Lorraine Kelly forced to hit back after sharing belief she may have PTSDThe presenter told how she probably suffers from Post-traumatic stress disorder as she revised a horror from 35 years ago

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Strictly fans spot sports star in audience – and want him on show next yearOlympic diver Tom Daley was spotted in the studio audience of Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, and fans are calling for him to join the BBC One show next year

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

LBCNEWS: Rishi Sunak faces backlash over David Cameron's appointment in Cabinet reshuffleRishi Sunak is facing criticism from the right of the Conservative Party for appointing David Cameron as Foreign Secretary in his Cabinet reshuffle. Some party members have expressed their discontent with the decision, with concerns raised about the removal of Suella Braverman. Former minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns has submitted a letter of no confidence in Sunak, and hardline MPs have gathered to discuss the issue. The reshuffle has also been criticized for taking the country "back to the past".

Source: LBCNews | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Scottish goalkeepers set to make their mark for national teamScottish goalkeepers Liam Kelly and Zander Clark are set to make their mark for the national team in the upcoming European qualifying matches against Georgia and Norway. Assistant coach Carver expresses confidence in their talent and highlights their experience within the team.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

METROUK: Coronation Street exit confirmed for Tyrone after Alan Halsall surgeryAfter confirming he's not gambling, Ronnie refuses to let Ed withdraw any money from the business to pay for a Wendy House for Glory for Christmas. Having opened a credit card addressed to Norris Cole, Ed decides to take Norris' card to a Casino.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Coronation Street exit confirmed for Tyrone after Alan Halsall surgeryAfter confirming he's not gambling, Ronnie refuses to let Ed withdraw any money from the business to pay for a Wendy House for Glory for Christmas. Having opened a credit card addressed to Norris Cole, Ed decides to take Norris' card to a Casino.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »