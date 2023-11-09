Full Fact Calls on UK Political Parties for Honest General Election

On 2 November our new CEO, Chris Morris, wrote to the leaders of UK political parties setting out how they can provide leadership for an honest general election. Full Fact is calling on party leaders to publicly pledge that they will run their campaigns for the next general election honestly and transparently so that everyone can make an informed decision when they vote on polling day.Set out your manifesto in ways that allow meaningful scrutiny of your pledges.

Ensure your advertising is honest and truthful, and commit to have your political advertising independently regulated. Do not use deceptive campaigning tactics to gain votes, and commit to new rules for honest party campaigning practices. Next year will be critical to begin restoring trust in our democracy and ending dodgy election campaign practices and we would like to invite you to play an important role by joining Full Fact in demanding change from the political parties on these issues. You can demand change by signing our petition calling for a ban on political communication made to look like newspaper

