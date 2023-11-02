US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

Meanwhile, hundreds of foreign nationals and dozens of seriously injured Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza after more than three weeks under siege.

Israeli ambassador to the US Michael Herzog told “The Hill” on NewsNation on Wednesday “we don’t need urging” in response to calls for more aid for Gaza. On Wednesday evening, Mr Biden was speaking to a crowd of supporters in Minneapolis about his reasons for running for president in 2020 when a woman got up and yelled: “Mr. President, if you care about Jewish people, as a rabbi, I need you to call for a cease-fire.”

The toll from Tuesday’s strikes on the Gaza refugee camp were unknown, though the director of a nearby hospital said hundreds were killed or wounded. Jordan, a key US ally, signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994, the second Arab country after Egypt to do so.UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres “is appalled over the escalating violence in Gaza” including the killing of Palestinians by Israeli airstrikes in the Jabaliya refugee camp, his spokesman has said. headtopics.com

The UN chief also reiterated his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages taken from Israel by Hamas, Mr Dujarric said, and he called again “for the entry of vital humanitarian assistance at a scale needed to meet the mounting needs of the Palestinian population”.

'This is a time for war': Israeli PM rejects calls for ceasefire in Gaza as it would be 'surrender to Hamas terrorism'Israel says female soldier captured in Hamas assault freed during Gaza operationProsecutor cross-examines Sam Bankman-Fried at trial of FTX founder headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LBC »

US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas warIsraeli ground troops have advanced near Gaza City in heavy fighting with militants, the military said on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas warIsraeli ground troops have advanced near Gaza City in heavy fighting with militants, the military said on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Joe Biden calls for ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war to get ‘prisoners’ outThe president’s calcomes as Israeli airstrikes hit apartment buildings in a Gaza refugee camp for the second day in a row, Palestinian officials said. Read more ⮕

Joe Biden calls for ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war to get ‘prisoners’ outThe president’s calcomes as Israeli airstrikes hit apartment buildings in a Gaza refugee camp for the second day in a row, Palestinian officials… Read more ⮕

Joe Biden calls for ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war to get ‘prisoners’ outThe president’s calcomes as Israeli airstrikes hit apartment buildings in a Gaza refugee camp for the second day in a row, Palestinian officials… Read more ⮕

President Biden to visit Maine Friday following Lewiston massacrePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in Maine this week to honor the victims of the mass shootings in Lewiston. The Bidens will travel to… Read more ⮕