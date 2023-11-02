Joe Biden calls for ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war to get ‘prisoners’ out

Palestinians wander among debris of buildings that were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip (Abed Khaled, AP)

“I think we need a pause,” Mr Biden said in response. “A pause means give time to get the prisoners out.” The territory’s only functioning border post was opened to allow foreign passport holders to leave for the first time since war broke out over three weeks ago.

Al-Jazeera footage showed nearly identical scenes as the day before, with dozens of men digging through the grey rubble of demolished multistorey buildings in search of survivors. In a sign of increasing alarm over the war among Arab countries, Jordan on Wednesday recalled its ambassador from Israel and told Israel’s ambassador to remain out of the country. headtopics.com

The UN chief also reiterated his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages taken from Israel by Hamas, Mr Dujarric said, and he called again “for the entry of vital humanitarian assistance at a scale needed to meet the mounting needs of the Palestinian population”.

The isolated Palestinian enclave, home to 2.3 million people, is in the grip of a severe humanitarian crisis amid a siege imposed by Israel in the wake of the October 7 attack.More than half the population have fled their homes and supplies of food, medicine, water and fuel are running low. A territory-wide blackout has left hospitals reliant on generators that could shut down soon as Israel has barred all fuel imports. headtopics.com

Despite the deteriorating circumstances, no one has been allowed to leave Gaza, except for four hostages released by Hamas. Another captive was rescued by Israeli forces earlier this week. But a limited agreement appeared to have been reached on Wednesday.

Israel declares ‘time for war’ amid global pressure for pause in fightingThe UK’s political parties are grappling with calls for a ceasefire in Gaza from rebellious MPs. Read more ⮕

