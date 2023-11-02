City might have found their best form at the perfect time

Perhaps the opponents were so bad that not much should be read into it but for the first time this season, Manchester City put in a near-perfect display on Sunday.

But despite the victories City were far from their best. There is enough sensational quality in the squad that there is always going to be moments of brilliance in practically every game but, as a collective, things weren't quite clicking.ALSO READ: Guardiola finally finds first-choice Man City XI without De Bruyne

Add several new signings coming in and having to get used to a radical new style of play - and one of those, Mateo Kovacic, getting injured as well - it's a wonder City weren't even worse. Many lesser sides would not have been able to gain 18 points out of 18 but City just kept on ticking. headtopics.com

The international break came at the perfect time for City to recuperate and get their injured players back fit. Since returning to action, they have been back to winning ways. Victories over Brighton and Young Boys weren't exactly convincing but then up stepped Manchester United to give a real confidence booster.

But most importantly of all, the whole side looked back to normal. Stones completed 90 minutes for the first time this season, meaning Guardiola could revert back to the tactical set-up that worked wonders last season and everyone looked much more comfortable in their roles. Additionally, in Bernardo, Rodri has a new partner capable of fulfilling the role Gundogan did so exquisitely. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENnewsdesk »

Manchester United Suffers Humiliating Defeat to Manchester CityManchester United faced a humiliating defeat against Manchester City, leading to arguments between Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports. City players dominated the match, while United faced taunts from both the fans and the state of Old Trafford. Read more ⮕

Manchester City's Strong Performance Against Manchester UnitedManchester City displayed a better performance against Manchester United compared to their match against Arsenal. The team showed more intent and confidence, thanks to their previous wins. The presence of John Stones and Rodri greatly contributed to their solid and fluid gameplay. Additionally, Pep Guardiola's team selection, which included only one summer signing, Josko Gvardiol, was notable. Read more ⮕

Bernardo Silva explains how easily Man City picked apart United defenceBernardo Silva reveals how Manchester City exploited Manchester United's defence in the derby match Read more ⮕

Man Utd fans make Jadon Sancho point as Marcus Rashford spotted 'partying' after Man City defeatMarcus Rashford partied after Manchester United's defeat to Manchester City. Read more ⮕

Newcastle pile misery on Manchester United with overdue Old Trafford winThe Magpies had only won one of their previous 41 away matches against the Red Devils in all competitions. Read more ⮕

Newcastle pile misery on Manchester United with overdue Old Trafford winThe Magpies had only won one of their previous 41 away matches against the Red Devils in all competitions. Read more ⮕