US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

Meanwhile, hundreds of foreign nationals and dozens of seriously injured Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza after more than three weeks under siege.

White House national security council spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday that Mr Biden’s newly confirmed ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, would soon be dispatched to the Middle East and would be tasked in part with “supporting US efforts to create the conditions for a humanitarian pause to address the worsening humanitarian conditions facing Palestinian civilians.”

“We are ramping up humanitarian supplies into Gaza in those areas which are away from Hamas in the southern part of Gaza. The number of truckloads doubles and is going to pick up more and more,” he said. “We provide water. We provide other types of supplies.” headtopics.com

On Wednesday evening, Mr Biden was speaking to a crowd of supporters in Minneapolis about his reasons for running for president in 2020 when a woman got up and yelled: “Mr. President, if you care about Jewish people, as a rabbi, I need you to call for a cease-fire.”

“This is incredibly complicated for the Israelis,” Mr Biden went on. “It’s incredibly complicated for the Muslim world as well.“The fact of the matter is that Hamas is a terrorist organisation. A flat out terrorist organisation.” headtopics.com

Israel said the strikes killed dozens of militants, including a senior Hamas commander involved in the militants’ bloody October 7 rampage and destroyed militant tunnels beneath the buildings. Jordan, a key US ally, signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994, the second Arab country after Egypt to do so.UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres “is appalled over the escalating violence in Gaza” including the killing of Palestinians by Israeli airstrikes in the Jabaliya refugee camp, his spokesman has said.

US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas warIsraeli ground troops have advanced near Gaza City in heavy fighting with militants, the military said on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Joe Biden calls for ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war to get ‘prisoners’ outThe president’s calcomes as Israeli airstrikes hit apartment buildings in a Gaza refugee camp for the second day in a row, Palestinian officials said. Read more ⮕

Joe Biden calls for ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war to get ‘prisoners’ outThe president’s calcomes as Israeli airstrikes hit apartment buildings in a Gaza refugee camp for the second day in a row, Palestinian officials… Read more ⮕

Joe Biden calls for ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war to get ‘prisoners’ outThe president’s calcomes as Israeli airstrikes hit apartment buildings in a Gaza refugee camp for the second day in a row, Palestinian officials… Read more ⮕

President Biden to visit Maine Friday following Lewiston massacrePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in Maine this week to honor the victims of the mass shootings in Lewiston. The Bidens will travel to… Read more ⮕

Joe Biden reacts to children's Halloween costumes at White House partyThe president and first lady hand out books and sweets at the White House. Read more ⮕