Joe Biden calls for ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war to get ‘prisoners’ out

US President Joe Biden has said he thinks there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war in order to get “prisoners” out.

It comes as Israeli airstrikes hit apartment buildings in a Gaza refugee camp for the second day in a row, Palestinian officials said. Al-Jazeera television, one of the few media outlets still reporting from northern Gaza, aired footage of devastation in the Jabaliya camp near Gaza City and of several wounded people, including children, being taken to a nearby hospital.

The toll from Tuesday’s strikes was also unknown, though the director of a nearby hospital said hundreds were killed or wounded. Jordan, a key US ally, signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994, the second Arab country after Egypt to do so. headtopics.com

The strikes came as Israeli ground forces pushed to the outskirts of Gaza City, days after launching a new phase of the war that Israel’s leaders say will be long and difficult. The strikes in Jabaliya underline the anticipated surge in casualties on both sides as Israeli troops advance toward the outskirts of Gaza City and its dense residential neighbourhoods.

The Palestinian crossing authority said more than 400 foreign passport holders would be permitted to leave for Egypt, as would some wounded people. Egypt, however, has said it will not accept an influx of Palestinian refugees because of fears Israel will not allow them to return to Gaza after the war.Dozens of people could be seen entering the Rafah crossing, the only one currently operating, and ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians exited on the Egyptian side. headtopics.com

