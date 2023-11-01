President Biden to visit Maine Friday following Lewiston massacre

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in Maine this week to honor the victims of the mass shootings in Lewiston.

The Bidens will travel to Lewiston Friday. Further details were not immediately released, but the White House said they will"pay respects to the victims of this horrific attack and grieve with families and community members."

