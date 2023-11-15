Translink announces return of night buses and trains for Christmas period

Translink has revealed details of the return of its night buses and trains over the Christmas period. With the Christmas party period fast approaching, the late night Belfast bus services will begin from Friday 24 November followed by late night train services and bus services to other towns and cities across NI beginning on Friday 1 December.

Late night Belfast Metro bus services will depart from the city centre between midnight and 1am at the weekends, and will see a special Nightmover fare of £6 for a single journey. Commenting on the return of the late night timetable, Translink Group Chief Executive, Chris Conway said there has been strong public interest in seeing the festive nighttime services resume. “We are pleased to offer these additional popular festive services and welcome the vital support from our partners this year," Chris sai

