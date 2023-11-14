Italian Politicians Push for Constitutional Reforms and New Electoral Law

Italian politicians are once again attempting to introduce new electoral laws, constitutional reforms, and changes in the relationship between the centre and the regions. Giorgia Meloni's populist-conservative coalition is pushing for a bill that would give regional governments more power and also alter the constitution and require a new electoral law. However, previous attempts at constitutional reforms have rarely succeeded due to the two-thirds parliamentary majority required.

