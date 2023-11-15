UK PM to Introduce Emergency Legislation and Treaty with Rwanda to Ensure Asylum Policy

The PM said he will end the 'merry-go-round' of legal challenges with a law to deem Rwanda a safe country. He has promised emergency legislation and a new treaty with Rwanda to ensure his flagship asylum policy is not blocked again after the Supreme Court ruled it unlawful. The prime minister said he will end the “merry-go-round” of legal challenges with a law to deem Rwanda a safe country, after his plans to “stop the boats” were blocked.

He was resisting pressure from the Tory right to pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights but vowed: “I will not allow a foreign court to block these flights.” It comes after Lord Reed, the president of Supreme Court, said the policy was unanimously ruled unlawful because the court could not be certain asylum seekers would not be returned to their country of origin

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İTVNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LBC: UK to introduce emergency legislation to prevent legal challenges to Rwanda planRishi Sunak has announced that emergency legislation will be introduced to prevent further legal challenges to the UK government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda . This comes after the Supreme Court ruled the plan as unlawful due to concerns over the safety of the country. Sunak stated that he will not allow a foreign court to block the flights and is prepared to do what is necessary to get them off. He also mentioned that progress is being made on immigration and a new international treaty with Rwanda is being worked on.

Source: LBC | Read more »

METROUK: UK Government to Introduce Emergency Legislation for Flights to Rwanda Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the government will introduce emergency legislation to get flights to Rwanda off the ground after the Supreme Court quashed its plans. He also announced the government is working on a new international treaty with Rwanda to protect those relocated from the UK.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Former home secretary accuses Prime Minister of betrayalSuella Braverman has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, accusing him of abandoning secret promises and saying 'your plan is not working'. The former home secretary was sacked by the prime minister on Monday following a controversial article where she accused the Met Police of bias towards left-wing protesters, and not long after she suggested the use of tents by homeless people is 'a lifestyle choice'. After being sacked from her role Ms Braverman said that she would say 'more in due course'. And in a scathing letter released on Tuesday afternoon, the former home secretary attacked Mr Sunak's record in government, accusing him of a 'betrayal'. This is her letter to the PM in full: Dear prime minister , Thank you for your phone call yesterday morning in which you asked me to leave government. While disappointing, this is for the best. It has been my privilege to serve as home secretary and deliver on what the British people have sent us to Westminster to do

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

HUFFPOSTUK: Home Secretary Braverman criticizes Prime Minister Sunak's leadershipHome Secretary Suella Braverman has written a three-page letter criticizing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's leadership qualities and his failure to address antisemitism and extremism. She also questions Sunak's personal mandate as prime minister . The letter comes ahead of the Supreme Court 's verdict on the government's Rwanda policy.

Source: HuffPostUK | Read more »

THEECONOMİST: Japan's Prime Minister Visits Philippine Coastguard VesselKishida Fumio tours the largest vessel in the Philippine coastguard's fleet and promises more aid to boost the Philippines' defences.

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Rishi Sunak's reset: third time lucky for the prime minister?If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. When it comes to Rishi Sunak's reset, it appears to be third time lucky as the prime minister sought to take back control of his ailing premiership. | BethRigby Read more 🔗

Source: SkyNews | Read more »