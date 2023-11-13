Ring Doorbell Launches Early Black Friday Sale with Up to 50% Off on Safety Devices

Ring Doorbell has launched its early Black Friday sale and shoppers can save up to 50% on top safety devices. In this day and age, protecting your home and family has never been more important, and installing a video doorbell is an ideal way to do this - as it means you constantly have an eye on what's going on outside your property. They're also great for keeping tabs on home deliveries, which is great for the upcoming festive period.
And now you can get one cheaper than ever thanks to Ring's 'biggest ever' Black Friday sale. The company has cut the price of its Ring Video Doorbell from £99.99 down to £49.99, which allows you to hear, see and speak to anyone outside your home from your smartphone. You'll get instant notifications to your phone or tablet no matter where you are, and you can also customise the motion sensor settings to suit your needs. It also allows you to set automatic responses for when you can't answer the door, and get real-time alerts whenever anyone rings the bell or activates the motion sensor
