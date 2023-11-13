Michael J. Fox Remembers Late Friend Matthew Perry for His Comedic Talents and Generosity

Michael J. Fox has remembered late friend Matthew Perry for his talents as a comedic actor, as well as his generosity. 'He was just a funny guy, and if I was ever as funny as him - I mean, he was the funniest,' the 62-year-old actor said Saturday at the annual gala for his The Michael J. Fox Foundation, which seeks a cure to Parkinson's disease. 'He was a funny guy.

' Fox, speaking with Entertainment Tonight at New York City's Casa Cipriani, said that he and the late Friends star - who was found dead at the age of 54 at his Los Angeles home October 28 - 'had spent some time together over the years.' The Back To The Future star said, 'He was a hockey player, a good hockey player, and we played hockey together.' Perry last year had lauded Fox as an role model for him during a Toronto Q&A in promotion of his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing

