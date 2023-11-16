Thousands of non-teaching staff go on strike in Northern Ireland schools

Thousands of non-teaching staff have gone on strike from Northern Ireland schools with one classroom assistant saying he has to work three jobs to pay his bills. It has led to classroom assistants, bus drivers, catering staff, cleaners and other support workers walking out at hundreds of schools. The Department of Education (DE) said it could not afford to increase wages on its current budget.

Officials said they would need extra funding to do so and were working with the Education Authority (EA) to try to resolve the matter. The authority said it expected significant disruption on Thursday, as members of three unions - Unison, United and GMB - walked out for the full day

