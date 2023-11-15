Secrets in the Peat: Exploring Ireland's Ancient Bogs

Bogs - or peatlands, to use the slightly more romantic term - may appear unremarkable on the surface, but these ancient swathes of dense, wet wilderness have been deeply embedded in the Irish psyche for centuries. Formed over hundreds of years as vegetation accumulated and failed to decay thanks to cold, wet conditions, they have created a unique, rich environment that soaks up both carbon and water and supports a variety of plant and animal life.
They have given rise to folk tales of fairies and mysterious dancing lights - even as a portal to the underworld. They have been the subject of art, music and some of Seamus Heaney’s best-loved poems. And they have long been a source of fuel and now - conversely - potentially crucial in the fight against climate change. Rúin na bPortach | Secrets in the Peat, a new three-part series on the free-to-air Irish language channel TG4 and the TG4 Player, will look at all of these things and more through the eyes of presenter Cormac Ó hAdhmaill. A lifelong explorer of the outdoors, Cormac reserves a special place in his heart for the bogland
