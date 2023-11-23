Nella Rose's I'm A Celebrity Odds Slashed After 'Unacceptable' Behaviour

Nella Rose's I'm A Celebrity odds have been slashed after her 'unacceptable' behaviour in the jungle. The YouTube star, 26, took umbrage with Fred Sirieix, 51, for joking he was old enough to be her father, hours after she confided in him over her dad passing away in 2020. She won over viewers after making her debut on the ITV show, with her odds going from 25/1 to 16/1 overnight.

But now, after insisting she would no longer speak or go near Fred during the heated exchange, her odds stand at 50/1. Fred has seen a wave of support after he was accused by campmate Nella Rose of 'disrespecting' her. Oh no! Nella Rose's I'm A Celebrity odds have been slashed after her 'unacceptable' behaviour in the jungle Heated: The YouTube star, 26, took umbrage with Fred Sirieix, 51, for joking he was old enough to be her father, hours after she confided in him over her dad passing away in 2020 Fred's First Dates co-stars jumped to his defence after the scenes aired on Tuesday night, while Rylan Clark said the argument had left him 'raging





