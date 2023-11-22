I'm A Celebrity viewers call for intervention after Nella Rose's outburst at Fred Sirieix

An ITV spokesperson confirmed that producers have not spoken to Nella or Fred. READ MORE:I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! viewers have called on show bosses to intervene after Nella Rose's 'unacceptable' behaviour in the jungle. The influencer, 26, shocked viewers when she lashed out at Fred Sirieix, 51, for claiming he could 'be her father', branding him a 'weirdo' and claiming she would not speak to him or eat any food prepared by him for the remainder of her time in camp.

First Dates star Fred had been referring to their 25-year age gap but Nella took offence at the turn of phrase because hours earlier she had told the campmates that she had lost both her parents. A clip of the comment was shown to viewers before their row, prompting baffled viewers to claim that Nella had overreacted and beg producers to step in and speak to Nella about her behaviou





DailyMailUK » / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First Dates Star Fred Sirieix Attacks Nigel Farage Over BrexitFred Sirieix criticizes Nigel Farage's Brexit campaign, calling it 'shameful'. Farage defends his stance despite the problems faced by the UK since leaving the EU.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Feud brewing in I'm A Celebrity jungle as Nella Rose left upset by Fred Sirieix's commentA feud already appears to be brewing in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, as Nella Rose was left visibly upset by Fred Sirieix during Tuesday's episode. The social media star admitted she felt 'disrespected' by the First Dates star after he joked that he could be 'like her dad,' hours after she candidly shared that her father had passed away.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Influencer Nella Rose Rumored to Join I'm A Celebrity 2023Nella Rose, 26, is reportedly heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle with a host of other stars including Sam Thompson and Grace Dent so here we look more closely at her life...

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Dumbarton 4-0 Bonnyrigg Rose - Red hot Sons prove too strong for RoseFirst-half strikes from local heroes Tony Wallace and Finlay Gray had the Sons in a commanding position at half-time, with two goals in three second-half minutes from Michael Ruth and man of the match Matty Shiels securing a statement victory.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

I’m A Celebrity sign up huge YouTube star who is the youngest on this year’s showOobah Butler and Nella Rose go searching for hairdresser Helen in Catfish UK

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

I’m A Celebrity star splashes out on house days before entering jungleNella Rose has been announced on the 2023 line-up!

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »