Nella Rose overreacts to Fred Sirieix's comment on I'm A Celebrity

Most of us can probably agree that Nella Rose overreacted to Fred Sirieix’s comment on last night’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. Just a few days into the new series, the Catfish UK host decided that she can’t be friends with First Dates star Fred after a remark he made during a conversation the previous night. The scandal unfolded as the two were discussing Fred’s poor eyesight at the age of 51 – he then casually remarked that he could be her dad in the way people do as a joke.

Usually, the comment would be a complete non-event but Nella’s father and mother have both died, so her emotions around the topic are understandably heightened. In a scene the following morning, Fred – who was completely unaware that Nella, 26, was even upset – tried to start a conversation with her causing it all to erupt as the YouTuber told the TV star that his comment hurt her





