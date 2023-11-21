Feud brewing in I'm A Celebrity jungle as Nella Rose left upset by Fred Sirieix's comment

A feud already appears to be brewing in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, as Nella Rose was left visibly upset by Fred Sirieix during Tuesday's episode. The social media star admitted she felt 'disrespected' by the First Dates star after he joked that he could be 'like her dad,' hours after she candidly shared that her father had passed away.

While Nella attempted to avoid Fred following the exchange, she later explained that was irked by his comment, and suggested that they keep their distance in the camp moving forward. In the scenes, the campmates were complaining about the wet weather, with Fred saying: 'It's just rain, rain, rain, it's chucking it down.' Grace said: 'Camp to me feels like about day 11 at Glastonbury. Really rainy Glastonbury. Instead of seeing Coldplay tonight, I'm just going to see Fred in his underpants again.





DailyMailUK » / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Influencer Nella Rose Rumored to Join I'm A Celebrity 2023Nella Rose, 26, is reportedly heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle with a host of other stars including Sam Thompson and Grace Dent so here we look more closely at her life...

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

I'm a Celebrity 2023 first celebrity 'contestant' revealedAnt and Dec are back to host a new series of the ITV reality show

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Dumbarton 4-0 Bonnyrigg Rose - Red hot Sons prove too strong for RoseFirst-half strikes from local heroes Tony Wallace and Finlay Gray had the Sons in a commanding position at half-time, with two goals in three second-half minutes from Michael Ruth and man of the match Matty Shiels securing a statement victory.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

I’m A Celebrity star splashes out on house days before entering jungleNella Rose has been announced on the 2023 line-up!

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

I’m A Celebrity sign up huge YouTube star who is the youngest on this year’s showOobah Butler and Nella Rose go searching for hairdresser Helen in Catfish UK

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

YouTuber Nella Rose Spotted Leaving Heathrow Airport Ahead of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! LaunchYouTube star Nella Rose has been photographed in the departures lounge at Heathrow Airport after it was reported she's set to take part in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »