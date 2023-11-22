New Vlogcast Series Highlights Vulnerability and Elevates Voices of Young Men in Southwark

A NEW vlogcast has just dropped that’s all about vulnerability and elevating the voices of young men, particularly from the Black community in Southwark. Three young men open up in the new ‘Full Circle’ series, which aims to show how vulnerability is a strength. The hosts, Kelvin Miles, Reuben Quaye and Luca Wood, discuss topics including life milestones, education and health, including living with sickle cell disease.

Special guests include local community leaders, such as therapeutic coach Alex Holmes and John James OBE from the Sickle Cell Society. Eight episodes are now available on Southwark Space, a new video platform launched by Southwark Council on YouTube to help young people speak to their peers and a wider audience. Cllr Portia Mwangangye, Deputy Cabinet Member for Young People, said: “There’s an immense power in telling our stories. We break-down barriers and expectation. “We build connection and community. All of this helps us create a space for healing, which is what we hope to achieve for young people through our new video platform Southwark Spac





TheVoiceNews » / 🏆 119. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Study Shows Rise of Three New Accents in Young PeopleA new study by Essex University reveals that young people are adopting three new accents, replacing traditional accents like the King's English and Cockney speech. The study shows that these new accents are being picked up fluidly across different social groups and geographical areas, partly due to the influence of celebrities.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

New Lords of the Fallen update shakes up New Game Plus modeEd has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Live from New York, It's Pedro Pascal's New BalancesTrishna Rikhy is the Associate Style Commerce Editor at Esquire. Previously, her writing has appeared in Vogue Runway, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, V MAN, and more. She is based in NYC, but can probably be found wherever the strongest cup of coffee is.

Source: EsquireUK - 🏆 52. / 63 Read more »

Stanford chemists uncover new pathway for protein degradation, opening door to new therapeuticsWhen targeting problem proteins involved in causing or spreading disease, a drug will often clog up a protein's active site so it can't function and wreak havoc.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Alan Wake 2 New Game+ is post-launch DLC with new story elementsAfter Spider-Man 2 relegated its New Game+ mode to post launch DLC, Alan Wake 2 is doing the same.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

George Santos Pleads Not Guilty to New Fraud Charges in New YorkU.S. Representative George Santos (R-NY) walks out of a federal courthouse in Long Island with his lawyer Joe Murray on October 27, 2023 in Central Islip, New York. Santos pleaded not guilty to several new fraud charges in the indictment brought against him.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »