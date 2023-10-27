George Santos Pleads Not Guilty to New Fraud Charges in New York

pleaded not guilty Friday to revised charges accusing him of several frauds, including making tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on credit cards belonging to some of his campaign donors.

The court appearance came the morning after some of Santos' Republican colleagues from New York launched an effort to expel him from Congress. A judge tentatively scheduled a trial for September, which would come after the state's congressional primary. U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert turned down a request by prosecutors to have the trial as soon as May.Santos is free on bail while he awaits trial. He has denied any serious wrongdoing and blamed irregularities in his government regulatory filings on his former campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, who he claims “went rogue.

Santos has continued to represent his New York district in Congress since he was charged, rejecting calls for his resignation from several fellow New York Republicans. Santos posted a cryptic note on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “Everything has an end in life,” but later added three points of clarification. headtopics.com

He has previously said he intends to run for reelection next year, though he could face a lengthy prison term if convicted. While Santos hasn't faced any criminal charges related to the lies he told the public, he does face allegations that he propped up his image as having made a fortune in the investing world by submitting a false financial disclosure to the U.S. House.

