Nella Rose's 'daddy' comment resurfaces amid I'm A Celebrity's Dadgate scandal

Footage of Nella Rose calling her crush 'daddy' has resurfaced amid I'm A Celebrity's Dadgate scandal. The influencer, 26, shocked viewers when she lashed out at Fred Sirieix, 51, for saying he could 'be her father' because of their 25-year age gap, with Nella claiming it was disrespectful because hours earlier she had told the campmates that she had lost both her parents.

As the audience rushed to condemn her behaviour on social media, one viewer was quick to point out that she'd had no problem jokingly calling other people her daddy. During an appearance on Chloe Burrows' Chloe Vs The World podcast in May, Nella was asked about her time on Kick Game, a YouTube show that sees celebrities pick out a pair of trainers. As Chloe probed: 'So you did Kick Game with Craig Mitch.





DailyMailUK » / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Influencer Nella Rose Rumored to Join I'm A Celebrity 2023Nella Rose, 26, is reportedly heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle with a host of other stars including Sam Thompson and Grace Dent so here we look more closely at her life...

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

I'm A Celebrity viewers call for intervention after Nella Rose's outburst at Fred SirieixViewers of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! have urged show producers to intervene following Nella Rose's controversial behavior towards Fred Sirieix in the jungle.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

I'm a Celebrity 2023 first celebrity 'contestant' revealedAnt and Dec are back to host a new series of the ITV reality show

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Dumbarton 4-0 Bonnyrigg Rose - Red hot Sons prove too strong for RoseFirst-half strikes from local heroes Tony Wallace and Finlay Gray had the Sons in a commanding position at half-time, with two goals in three second-half minutes from Michael Ruth and man of the match Matty Shiels securing a statement victory.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

I’m A Celebrity sign up huge YouTube star who is the youngest on this year’s showOobah Butler and Nella Rose go searching for hairdresser Helen in Catfish UK

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

I’m A Celebrity star splashes out on house days before entering jungleNella Rose has been announced on the 2023 line-up!

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »