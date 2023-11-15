Mustique: The Caribbean island that's more affordable than you think

TV presenter Kate Silverton stayed at The Cotton House, the island’s main hotel. 'With just 17 rooms, it felt like being at a house party,' she writes. READ MORE:There are two essential questions to ask yourself before booking a holiday to the Caribbean island of Mustique. Am I rich enough? And, am I beautiful enough? At least, that’s the general perception. Which is a pity because, as I found out on a family trip, not everyone was an oligarch and not every woman was beach-body ready.

For all its reputation as a playground of privilege, where rock stars and royals come together, the island turned out to be more affordable than I thought, albeit more in a blow-the-budget rather than budget-friendly way. Yet, with two-bedroom houses available from £12,000 a week, rents compared favourably with top-end villas in the Mediterranean in peak season. Our trip was a much-anticipated treat. My husband and I were exhausted after a busy year and this, our break with our children Clemency, seven, and Wilbur, four, felt well-deserved. And besides, I had a significant birthday to celebrat

