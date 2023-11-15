Kate Middleton delivers passionate speech on early childhood

Kate has made what's been called her biggest speech yet on the issue she is most passionate about: early childhood. Kate brought together world experts in the field of child development and also a former UK prime minister as she spoke about how she wants to help the most vulnerable children and adults in our society. The princess said: "I care deeply about making a positive difference, in helping the most vulnerable and supporting those who are most in need.

" She has focused a lot of her recent work on the study of children from birth to age five and said "long term, preventative change" in adults means we should go "back to the beginning". Kate launched her "Shaping Us" campaign earlier this year as part of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood

