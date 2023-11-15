Jordan returns to Big Brother house and reunites with love interest Henry

After facing a fake eviction earlier this week, Jordan is back in the Big Brother house after he shocked housemates with his return on Tuesday evening. And it seems Jordan, 25, has picked off where he left off as he jumped into the hot tub with love interest Henry, also 25. The lawyer has had viewers hooked by the love triangle situation between himself, Henry and Matty, even sharing a series of steamy kisses with the food writer over the weekend.

As they relax over a drink, Henry says to Jordan: 'Honestly, I don't know what's happened in here. It was really strange. 'I genuinely felt different when you left. I was so upset. I won't lie, it annoyed me a bi

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Tom's anger at Yinrun's nomination on Big Brother Big Brother : Tom is left RAGING at Yinrun after her face-to-face nomination put him up for eviction: 'I don't know why she is f***ing crying!'

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Big Brother's fake eviction twist shocks viewers Big Brother viewers were shocked at the fake eviction twist on Monday night's episode. Three housemates were 'evicted' but were later told they would live in a secret spare room and await the public's vote. Only one of them will survive and return to the house.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DİGİTALSPY: Big Brother's Supposed Love TriangleMuch of this year's Big Brother has been consumed by a supposed love triangle between Henry , Jordan , and Matty. The reality of the love triangle was a series of coy flirtations and roundabout conversations.

Source: digitalspy | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Big Brother Shock Double Elimination: Chanelle Faces Abuse, Trish Receives ApplauseChanelle and Trish were evicted from the Big Brother house on the same night, but their exits were completely different. Chanelle faced abuse from the crowd due to breaking the rules, while Trish received applause. Chanelle spoke about her experience and the negativity she has faced.

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

BBCWESTSCOT: Brother of British-Israeli murder victim expresses fear of rising antisemitismThe brother of a British-Israeli man murdered by Hamas has expressed his fear of rising antisemitism in the UK. Bernard Cowan was killed by Hamas gunmen in his home on a kibbutz in Southern Israel. His brother Colin shares how Bernard loved the kibbutz way of life and was happily living with his family. Colin now fears for his own safety as a Jew living in Britain.

Source: BBCWestScot | Read more »

METROUK: Two more have gone!It's official this year's Tory Heartstopper lives on another day as Tom and Jenkin have been evicted from the BBUK house. Jordan and Henry have officially been reunited ❤️️

Source: MetroUK | Read more »