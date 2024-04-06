Manchester City secure entertaining win at Crystal Palace

Manchester City moved level with Liverpool on points in the Premier League title race - for 24 hours at least - with an entertaining win at Crystal Palace . City's record at Selhurst Park is good. They have not lost under Pep Guardiola, and have one defeat in 13 in South London. But that doesn't tell the full story as many of those visits have been hard-fought wins that have been far from easy, with a couple of frustrating draws.

Plus Palace stunned City at the Etihad earlier in the season with two late goals to steal a point. They threatened another shock with Jean-Philippe Mateta's early strike but Kevin De Bruyne's stunner and Rico Lewis' goal early in the second half put them in control. De Bruyne added an assist for Erling Haaland and then lashed in a second for his collection to make the game safe - although Odsonne Eduoard's consolation set up a frustrating finis

