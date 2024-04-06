Manchester City come from behind to beat Crystal Palace

Manchester City moved level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with a comeback win over Crystal Palace . Pep Guardiola's side conceded inside the opening four minutes at Selhurst Park but bounced back quickly with Kevin De Bruyne marking his return to the team with an excellent goal. Neither side could edge ahead in the rest of the first-half but City struck immediately after the break with Rico Lewis putting them in front.

Erling Haaland and De Bruyne then made the game safe to complete an excellent week for City after their home draw with Arsenal last Sunday. Here are how the players rated for their performance

