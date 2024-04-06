Manchester City Aim to Close Gap on Liverpool with Crystal Palace Clash

Manchester City can stay hot on the tails of Premier League leaders Liverpool with three points against Crystal Palace later today. Phil Foden continued to steal the headlines as the Englishman grabbed a hat-trick in an impressive 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday, taking the midfielder to 14 league goals for the season so far.

With Liverpool and Arsenal also winning, City remain three points off top spot, but they can go level with the Reds if they pick up a win in the early kick-off against Palace. The Eagles have proven to be a bit of a bogey team for Pep Guardiola, with City dropping points in six of the last 12 meetings between the two sides. The clash at the Etihad earlier this season ended in a 2-2 draw, with Palace coming from two goals down to leave with a poin

