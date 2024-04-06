Manchester City hopeful of Ederson's return for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester City could welcome back Ederson to their starting eleven for Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace . The Brazilian goalkeeper has been sidelined since City's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on March 10, a setback sustained after commiting a foul on Darwin Nunez that resulted in a penalty kick. Stefan Ortega has been deputising in the absence of Ederson , though may no longer be required ahead of the Sky Blues' latest fixture.

Pep Guardiola admitted in his press conference he is unsure whether Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne will feature in his plans for Palace, having rested the pair against Aston Villa. Below is a round-up of the latest injury news as the Citizens look to move level on points with Liverpool, ahead of their head-to-head with Manchester United on Sunda

Manchester City Ederson Crystal Palace Injury News Premier League

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ederson could return for Manchester City against Crystal PalaceManchester City goalkeeper Ederson is close to returning from injury and could feature in the squad against Crystal Palace. However, Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake remain sidelined due to their respective injuries.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Ederson injury ‘doesn’t look good’, says Manchester City boss Pep GuardiolaPep Guardiola says the injury sustained by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool “doesn’t look good”. Ederson, 30, suffered the injury after colliding with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in the 47th minute.

Source: TheAthletic - 🏆 54. / 63 Read more »

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watchWhere to watch the Premier League match online between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, including live streams, TV channels, kick-off time and more.

Source: goal - 🏆 59. / 63 Read more »

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Gary Neville reveals vow after Manchester United's defeat to Manchester CityManchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the vow he made after his old side's recent defeat to Manchester City. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to their local rivals at the start of March, with Erik ten Hag setting his side up well, though United were criticised for their lack of attacking threat. Neville was not on broadcasting duty for the Liverpool clash, sharing his celebrations at home on social media.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Premier League Injury Update: Manchester City and Manchester United Suffer BlowA look at the latest injury news ahead of a busy weekend of football in the Premier League, with Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Manchester United's Raphael Varane among the casualties.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »